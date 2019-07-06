At least 2 in serious condition following reports of gas explosion in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have reportedly been injured following a gas explosion in Plantation.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near an LA Fitness located along Southwest 10th Street and South University Drive, just before 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the explosion occurred at a business called Motion Pizza and resulted in a partial roof collapse at the LA Fitness.

At around 1:50 p.m., Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon confirmed two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Initial reports indicate 15 to 20 victims were transported to the hospital. However, the exact number of victims injured has yet to be determined.

Debris everywhere at this shopping center in Plantation pic.twitter.com/i34tKNMZds — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 6, 2019

According to Gordon, the ruptured gas line has been secured. Crews have since shut off the gas.

Officials are still searching the area and checking the structures.

Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter's Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion. Command post is set up on S. University Drive in the 800 block. Media Command post set up north of this location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of University Drive and Peters Road.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

