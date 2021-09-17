FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a police pursuit through Broward County that ended in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered over the site where the chase ended at the 6500 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a person associated with the chase was shot, but it remains unclear who shot the person.

Police said officers gave chase to a vehicle following a shooting in Margate.

Aerial footage captured officers focusing their attention on a dark-colored sedan.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation proceeds.

