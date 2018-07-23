At least 1 injured in Miami Beach building collapse

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews have responded to a building collapse in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police tweeted Monday morning that units are responding to the collapse at 5775 Collins Avenue. At least one person has been injured and is being transported to a Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Beach Police added that the building had a permit for demolition.

Update: Building had demolition permit, not implosion permit. As of now 1 injury who has been transported to JMH. pic.twitter.com/u3oTTYMY83 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2018

Miami Beach Fire Rescue has confirmed with the crew responsible for the demolition that every worker has been accounted for.

Traffic is shut down from 41st Street to 63rd Street in both directions.

An investigation has begun into how the building collapsed.

