At least 1 dead after road rage shooting in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and at least two others were injured after gunshots rang out outside a car rental business in Sunny Isles Beach in what police have described as a road rage incident.
Sunny Isles Beach Police said the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car in the area of Collins Avenue and 190th Street, across from the Trump International Beach Resort, Sunday afternoon.
Officials have confirmed three victims were struck by gunfire.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.