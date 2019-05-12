At least 1 dead after road rage shooting in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and at least two others were injured after gunshots rang out outside a car rental business in Sunny Isles Beach in what police have described as a road rage incident.

BREAKING NOW: A massive scene in Sunny Isles near Trump International. Authorities say at least one person is dead after shots ring out. Homicide detectives are working the investigation, we are working to learn more from the scene @wsvn pic.twitter.com/l5CP30MBks — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 12, 2019

Sunny Isles Beach Police said the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car in the area of Collins Avenue and 190th Street, across from the Trump International Beach Resort, Sunday afternoon.

A witness tells @wsvn he heard the shooting from the pool of Trump International. He says a woman came running into the lobby with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Meanwhile, we are awaiting an official update from police on the details of this deadly shooting. pic.twitter.com/ofhuwMnLf8 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 12, 2019

“Everybody [was] hiding under tables. My wife, my kid, my mother in-law. This is it. I’m carrying from now on.” It’s what was heard on cellphone video inside a restaurant after a shooting heard nearby in Sunny Isles where 3 were shot. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cHHd1wZU7p — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 12, 2019

Officials have confirmed three victims were struck by gunfire.

