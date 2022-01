FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At-home rapid testing kits will once again be distributed in Broward County.

The kits will be distributed at:

Margate Catherine Young Library

Broward College Library

Tyrone Bryant Branch Library

The rapid testing kits will be distributed on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.