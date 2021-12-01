MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Archdiocese of Miami has announced a change to its mask policy for its students, even those who are not fully vaccinated.

Officials said all students at the archdiocese’s elementary and high schools will be able to take off their face coverings, as long as their parents or legal guardians agree to opt out of opt out of compliance with the policy to wear masks indoors.

However, officials said they reserve the right to reinstate mandatory mask mandates for all students, regardless of vaccination status, if needed.

