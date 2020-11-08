Archdiocese of Miami: Classes on Monday canceled due to Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - All Archdiocese of Miami classes have been canceled for Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
The school made the announcement Sunday afternoon.
Officials said both in-person and online classes will be canceled on Monday.
A representative for the Archdiocese of Miami said the closure applies to all Catholic schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys.
