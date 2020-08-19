Archdiocesan schools in South Florida hold 1st day of class, prepare for students’ return to campus

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students who attend Archdiocesan schools in South Florida have returned to class.

Teachers and students at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens had their first day of virtual classes on Wednesday.

Administrators said they worked for months on a plan to prepare for the virtual school year, as well as ensuring student safety when children eventually return to classrooms.

“We did a lot of research, attended a lot of webinars,” Principal Ana Garcia said. “There have been so many resources out in the community, so many people offering help to get us to where we are today. The classrooms have been set up. We went into every one of our classrooms, measured the space and set the desks 6 feet apart, so that when students are able to return to campus, the students and the parents can feel that they can do so safely.”

Administrators said they plan to reassess the situation at a later date to determine when schools can resume instruction on campus.

