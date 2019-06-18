Appliances ignite after lightning strikes NW Miami-Dade home amid lingering storms

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family was left shaken up and all wet after, they said, a lightning bolt struck their duplex, causing their washer and dryer to burst into flames.

Emmanuel Polo showed 7News cameras the damage left behind after Tuesday afternoon’s lightning strike.

“I guess it hit right here, right down here, and just ripped the wall to shreds,” he said as he pointed at the damaged wall behind the appliances..

Polo said his grandmother and aunt were watching telenovelas when their home was hit, just after 5 p.m.

“It hit the washing machine out of nowhere. I guess it was really stormy,” he said.

Polo said his grandmother grabbed their dog, Sweetie, and darted out into the rain.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the duplex, located in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 103rd Street, and they were able to get the fire under control within minutes.

Now Polo and his loved ones have been left with a major mess to clean up.

“Burnt. [The washer] is gone. I’m surprised there’s anything left, honestly,” said Polo.

He and his loved ones weren’t the only ones dealing with the aftermath of summer storms, as another round of relentless rain swamped South Florida streets on Tuesday.

The rough weather rolled in during rush hour and wreaked havoc along Interstate 95 as commuters tried to make their way home.

The Palmetto Expressway also got pummeled. In Hialeah, drivers did their best to avoid flooded lanes

Meanwhile, parts of Broward took a beating. Cameras captured a heavy downpour in Lauderdale Lakes.

Not all the weather was bad. In Davie, a 7News viewer took a picture of a double rainbow.

Back at Polo’s home, he said he’s just thankful his precious pet and loved ones are OK.

“People say she’s my daughter,” he said as he held Sweetie.

He said he’s aware the outcome could have been much worse, but that won’t make the cleanup any easier.

“The landlord is going to have a hell of a time probably trying to fix this,” said Polo. “He’s on vacation, so it ain’t my problem.”

Officials continue to investigate the fire at Polo’s home. Crews told 7News all signs point to a lightning strike.

