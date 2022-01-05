OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents were forced out by flames after an emergency evacuation took place at an apartment building in Opa-Locka.

Fire charred a unit at a three-story complex near Northwest 30th Avenue and 133rd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to get onto the top floor, break the ceiling and put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

