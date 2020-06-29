Amber Alert Issued for 8-year-old Florida boy

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old Florida boy.

The search is on for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley.

If you have any information, please contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/gnNx5WN4J9 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 29, 2020

Police said Josiah was last seen Monday in Tallahassee. Police said he may be with his mother, Jasmine Brantley, and another adult, Damian Burgman.

On a flyer released by Tallahassee Police on Monday, the case was labeled “missing juvenile/interference of custody.”

Police said the trio may be traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with the Florida tag KCWV29.

Police said they may be traveling to Orlando or Live Oak.

If you have any information on Josiah’s whereabouts, call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.

