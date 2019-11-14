AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Homestead girl

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Homestead.

Officials are searching for 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, Thursday. Investigators said Cedillo-Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 39th block of Ninth Street in Homestead.

Please share this post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez from Dade County. If you have information, call 911 or Homestead PD at 305-247-1535. pic.twitter.com/OH7SVZYWaL — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 14, 2019

She was last seen wearing a green and white-striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers.

Investigators said Cedillo may be with 23-year-old Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, who was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

Officials said they may be traveling in a White Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag Z782JS.

According to Homestead Police, this incident is not an abduction, but a custody issue. Cedillo-Hernandez is Jesmine’s father, but the girl does not live with him, and police said they have sufficient concern for Jesmine’s safety to want to know where she is at this time.

Detectives also said Cedillo-Hernandez is wanted for domestic battery.

If you have any information on Cedillo’s whereabouts, call police immediately.

