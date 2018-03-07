Amazon donates high-tech gadgets to Miami Gardens elementary school

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has received a generous donation of high-tech gifts.
Amazon made a donation to Barbara Hawkins Elementary School in Miami Gardens, Wednesday.
The company gave the school $10,000 worth of gadgets, including 3-D printers, laptops and robotics kits.
The supplies will help advance hands-on lessons in science, technology, engineering and math — all subjects that make up the STEM program.
