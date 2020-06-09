Amazon 4-star store to open in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon is opening a new store right here in South Florida.

According to RE:Miami Beach, the company will be opening a 4-star store at 700 Lincoln Road.

The store will feature items rated at 4 or more stars, and the items will be either a “top seller” of “new and trending.”

The store will have a variety of items, like electronics, books, appliances, toys, games and more.

The Miami Beach location will be one of e three locations in Florida. Two other stores are coming to Orlando and Palm Beach Gardens.

There is no date for when the store will officially open.

