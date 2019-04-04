Alligator spotted crossing road in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator spotted on a Pembroke Pines road has left residents nervous.

The five-to-six foot reptile could be seen crossing Flamingo Road and Taft Street near a school, Thursday.

The alligator was also seen in a nearby waterway.

The Florida Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission is attempting to remove and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.