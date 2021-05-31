PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) – An alligator shut down a roadway in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted pictures of the over 10-foot gator on social media on Saturday.

Lyngate Drive was closed as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers worked to relocate the alligator.

The gator eventually made its way off the roadway and traffic reopened.

