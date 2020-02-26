All northbound Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway have been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Coral Springs Drive at around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the crash involved as many as 12 vehicles, and they had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

Paramedics have transported one patient to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

According to FHP, there were several different crashes involving several different vehicles.

Initially, all northbound lanes were shut down due to the crash, but they have reopened as of 6 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where multiple tow trucks could be seen where the crashes occurred.

Drivers on the highway could be seen being diverted onto the Sample Road exit.

Motorists are asked to take precautions while driving through the crash scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.