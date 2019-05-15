All northbound I-95 lanes reopened after fatal crash near Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park have reopened after a fatal crash caused them to shut down for hours.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene on the northbound lanes near Commercial Boulevard just before 6 p.m., Wednesday.

An FHP spokesperson confirmed that the two-car crash involved at least one fatality.

According to OPFR, there is one person dead on scene, and two young males were transported to Broward Health North in stable condition.

FHP has identified the deceased as 18-year-old Kobe Justyn Lambert of Coral Springs.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

As of 6:40 p.m., delays stretched back to as far as Broward Boulevard.

All lanes of northbound I-95 were reopened just before 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Troopers said the two right lanes will be closed for several hours to fix a damaged wall caused by the crash.

