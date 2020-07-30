All COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade to close for Tropical Storm Isaias

MIAMI (WSVN) - All COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County will shut down ahead of the potential arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The county announced that the sites will shut down at the end of business Thursday.

Testing operations will resume next week as soon as possible after the storm passes and conditions are evaluated.

