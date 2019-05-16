All clear given at NW Miami-Dade Walmart after bomb threat

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade after, officials said, a bomb threat was called into the store.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the store along the 3200 block of Northwest 79th Street as police officers surrounded the building, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the threat was called in from a cellphone at around 3 p.m.

Cameras captured store employees as they stood or sat behind the Ross store located next to the Walmart.

Police evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution while they investigate the credibility of the threat. At least six police officers walked inside the Walmart at around 4 p.m.

K-9 units also responded to the scene.

Police closed off all entrances to the parking lot and have shut down Northwest 79th Street from 32nd to 34th avenues.

Just after 5 p.m., cameras showed employees and customers allowed to reenter the store.

