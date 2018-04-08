PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities gave the all clear at Port Everglades after a bomb scare on board a cruise ship, Sunday morning.

A bomb-sniffing K-9 from a private security company alerted its handler to a pallet that was loaded onto a Royal Caribbean ship.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad then responded to investigate, just after 10 a.m.

The ship’s personnel delayed boarding passengers until crews made sure the vessel was safe.

Passenger Randy Kath said he’s grateful these security measures were taken. “I’d rather go through this and be safe than, you know, take a chance,” he said.

No threat was found.

