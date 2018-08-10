Alabama double murder suspect arrested in Hollywood after crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested an Alabama double murder suspect in Hollywood following a crash.

According to police, Zachary Taylor Phillips, who is wanted for a double murder in Birmingham, Alabama, crashed in a reportedly stolen car near West Dixie Highway and Roosevelt Street, at around 3 p.m., Friday.

#BREAKING: police on scene in #Hollywood of a crash following manhunt stemming from #Alabama double murder. Suspect Zachary Phillips, 23, in hospital w police K-9 bite after crashing stolen Mustang as @HollywoodFLPD closed in. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/cvTWxhwd46 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 10, 2018

He was then taken into custody by Hollywood Police.

Phillips reportedly tried to flee. However, SWAT and K9 units were called and officers were able to track Phillips down.

Phillips is wanted for the murders of Mary and Joe Holt at an Alabama home.

