Airlines installing plexiglass between counters at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More changes are coming to air travel as the pandemic rages on.

Multiple airlines are installing plexiglass in between check-in counters at Miami International Airport.

The dividers were seen at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines ticket counters.

Bill Lentsch, the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delta Air Lines, said, “It’s a little awkward the first time you get on an airplane, to see only 60% load factors, all the middle seats blocked. Everyone wearing a mask. But after a while that becomes very comfortable.”

Most airlines have already mandated masks on board flights and have installed sanitation stations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.