Air traffic controllers voice their concerns over government shutdown at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Air traffic controllers at Miami International Airport spoke to passengers and voiced their concerns over the government shutdown.

On Tuesday afternoon, aviation workers passed out pamphlets denouncing the shutdown and explained that this isn’t just about their paychecks but safety issues as well.

Workers explained that they are worried problems will arise from delays in maintenance and air traffic staff shortages.

They also said the shutdown negatively effects 12 million jobs in aviation, and they are speaking out so that those flying can be informed on how this affects flight and safety specialists working at the airport.

Workers expressed their uncertainty on what will happen next since this is the second pay period that they are not receiving pay for.

