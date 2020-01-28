Air National Guard previews how skies will be kept safe during Super Bowl 54

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Security is a major concern among many as the Super Bowl is set to take place in a couple of days, and members of the National Guard showed 7News how they will keep our skies safe during the game.

With the massive amounts of fans traveling to South Florida comes a strong security presence as well.

7News cameras were able to get a first-hand look on board a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker on Tuesday to see the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s air defense mission.

An additional 2,500 flights are expected for the Super Bowl and an additional 1,300 planes will be in town for the event.

NORAD will make sure the plane’s pilots know where they are allowed to fly and when.

Military members said if they’re doing their job right, football fans won’t even notice them.

“The whole object is for the people who are attending the Super Bowl to enjoy themselves, to not have to concern themselves with their safety while they’re attending these events,” said Department of Homeland Security Agent Todd Gayle. “We will be at a distance. We will be at an altitude, but we will maintain our capabilities. We will man our situational awareness to ensure that no bad actors take advantage of that situation.”

