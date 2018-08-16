Agreement signed to help bring resource officers to every Miami-Dade school

MIAMI (WSVN) - An agreement has been signed to help bring armed officers to every Miami-Dade school ahead of the first day of school.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Miami leaders met again on Friday morning to try and fulfill the promise of having armed officers at every school when classes resume next week. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez and Police Chief Jorge Colina were also in the meeting.

The agreement was signed Friday on guidelines and what to expect from armed school resource officers. Miami-Dade County officials said Florida had allocated $10 million to the city of Miami for mandatory armed guards at schools.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said it’s not enough, however.

Miami Dade County says the state only allocated $10 million to Miami for mandatory armed guards at school. @MayorGimenez says it’s not enough but will “find funding solution.” In the meantime, 100 Miami-Dade police officers will be protecting schools starting Monday. (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/nodXQWFeiI — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 17, 2018

In the meantime, 100 Miami-Dade Police officers will help patrol schools on Monday.

There was concern Miami Police would not have enough officers to staff Miami schools by Monday in order to comply with a new state law that mandates an officer at every school.

There were also concerns that it could potentially leave high-crime areas of Miami short of police officers. Colina said that is no longer an issue.

“Those neighborhoods are going to have the same amount of patrolling,” he said. “We’re not going to take a policeman that’s patrolling an area where they need to have officers on the streets all the time and take that officer and put him at a school. We’re not gonna do that.”

The school district will be paying part of the cost for the Miami officers in schools.

In order for the plan to work, Colina said, they’ll need to pull officers from various areas of the city and pay them overtime in some instances.

“Our chief is working and will continue to work with the superintendent to find out exactly what the staffing levels are needed,” Suarez said, “but on day one, Monday, we will definitely be manning those schools.”

Miami-Dade Schools officials said they are still in negotiations with some other cities including Miami Gardens, who have not yet agreed to staff schools with officers. Carvalho said he’s confident they will work out a deal before the first day of school.

“Number one: we do have a backup plan that would allow us to rely on other entities for the deployment,” he said.

Carvalho said the backup plan will be implemented if things don’t work out with some of the cities he is in negotiations with.

He did not elaborate on what the plan would be.

