MIAMI (WSVN) - An aggregation of manatees was spotted in Biscayne Bay.

7SkyForce captured the sea cows in the water just south of the 79th Street Causeway, Wednesday morning.

Boaters are advised to watch out for manatee zones and be on the lookout to avoid hitting the gentle creatures.

