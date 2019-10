PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine hidden within boxes of oranges at Port Everglades.

The agency seized the hidden drugs from the Dominican Republic, Tuesday.

The items have been turned over as evidence to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.