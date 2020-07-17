Agents detain 20 Cuban migrants in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have detained a group of Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys.

Around 20 migrants were detained in Key West on Tuesday.

Officials called the trip the migrants took “extremely dangerous” after arriving on board a homemade boat.

After being checked out, agents turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

All of the migrants will be repatriated.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.