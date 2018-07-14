POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity has helped make another deserving family’s dream of owning their own home a reality.

Virgil James and his family were greeted with applause at a ceremony held Saturday in Pompano Beach, as the fact that they now have a place to call home began to dawn on them.

“Today is a beautiful day. It’s a day of dedication for the James family, my beautiful family,” said James.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward teamed up with Bank of America to make this all possible.

“Today we have the honor of being here to dedicate a home to the James family, a hardworking family who put sweat equity into this home,” said a Habitat spokesperson.

“Today we also honor Bank of America, who is just an incredible community sponsor,” said another spokesperson. “They have been involved with Habitat for over 30 years, and here locally, have built literally several homes. And we could not do this work without Bank of America.”

Before becoming involved with Habitat for Humanity, James and his loved ones, including their three young children, had been moving from place to place for years.

Now, they have the keys to their brand-new home.

“I feel ecstatic, I feel wonderful,” said James. “This is a great opportunity for my family, to grow in a community, have unity and stability.”

The family, who is moving into a growing Pompano Beach community, have a simple message for the donors and volunteers who helped them achieve their dream.

“Thank you, Habitat,” they said.

WSVN is a proud community sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. If you’d like to contact Habitat, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

