Activists host community event in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community activists pushed for peace with the United Beyond event in Liberty City.

The event was hosted at the Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, Saturday.

Volunteers at the event facilitated community discussions and gave out free food, haircuts and clothing for residents.

Organizers said their aim is to show that they can create solutions with unity.

“Not only just to talk about decreasing violence,” said Valencia Gunder, founder of The Smile Trust, “but we want to show the community that the church is also a resource and introduce them to the organizations that are working into their communities, like the community Youth Against Violence program.”

Community members were able to express their concerns related to issues going on in their communities.

Youth volunteers were also present at the event to help people learn about resources available to them.

