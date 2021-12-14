MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - AAA released their holiday travel forecast during the Christmas season.

The forecast predicts there will be a total of 109.5 million travelers. This number is about 92% of travelers recorded in 2019.

An estimated 6.4 million people will travel by air which will result in airlines seeing a 184% increase in ticket sales.

Over the Thanksgiving holidays, AAA predicted 4 million Americans across the country would be traveling.

That number was reached on just day two of traveling.

A record-breaking number of close to six million people traveled through Miami International Airport for Thanksgiving.

“I hope for the best and have a bag of masks,” said a traveler.

The forecast also predicts 100 million Americans plan to reach their holiday destination by driving, despite gas costing 25 times more per gallon compared to 2020.

“Ready to be back to normal, but we still have to be careful,” one traveler said.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Miami International airports are ranked as the top destination for Christmas and New Year’s travel.

