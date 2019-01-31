A Miami restaurant is offering a heart-shaped box of croquetas for Valentine’s Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and what’s a better way to tell your partner you love them than with a box of corquetas?

The unique spin on a Valentine’s Day classic is available from Islas Canarias.

The croquetas come in a heart-shaped box, with the line “I Love You Like a Cuban Loves Croquetas.”

The restaurant will be taking pre-orders for the tokens of love, starting Feb. 4.

According to the Miami New Times, the boxes will go for $25, and will come with 20 party-sized ham croquetas.

