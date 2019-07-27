99 JAMZ Backpack Tour stops by Overtown Youth Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 99 JAMZ Backpack Tour is back on the road, just in time to help South Floridians with their back-to-school preparations.

Parents, teachers and children came in full force at the Overtown Youth Center along Northwest 14th Street, Saturday, as 99 JAMZ provided food, games and, of course, backpacks.

The event aims to connect the community with plenty of resources to help students get ready for the upcoming school year.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava praised the Overtown Youth Center’s bridge-building efforts.

“It’s critical to have an organization that works across the silos of programs and brings people together, and Overtown Youth Center has been building coalitions for years,” she said, “and this is the proof, because everybody wants to work together for the benefit of the community.”

The Backpack Tour continues next Saturday at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

