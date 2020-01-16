9 transported after carbon monoxide leak at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people have been transported to the hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the Shore Club Hotel, located along 19th Street and Collins Avenue, on Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen treating other people near the pool area of the hotel.

Crews transported nine hotel employees to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition, and eight other employees were treated and released at the scene.

Officials said the hotel remains open, as the affected area is in the kitchen.

Shore Club Hotel issued a letter to guests that read, “Early this morning, Shore experienced an equipment malfunction near the pool area. As a precautionary measure, a small number of employees were taken to the hospital for observation. We expect the restaurant to open for business as soon as we are cleared by the City of Miami Beach.”

No guests were injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.