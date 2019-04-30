9 arrested in Miami amid homeowner’s insurance fraud crackdown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in homeowner’s insurance fraud, state and local officials said.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez confirmed the arrests at a news conference held Tuesday.

The arrests follow a year-long investigation that uncovered $600,000 in homeowners’ insurance fraud.

Patronis said this crackdown impacts every resident.

“These individuals have led an elaborate insurance fraud scheme, over $600,000 in fraud,” he said. “Ultimately, just like the state attorney said, it impacts every single citizen in the State of Florida.”

Officials said the investigation remains open, and more arrests are expected.

