OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Opa-Locka is set to name a familiar face as its new police chief.

Scott Israel is to be announced as the new police chief at a news conference at noon on Friday.

This is a controversial pick as Scott was removed from leading the Broward Sheriff’s Office following the response to Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ school shooting in 2018.

This mass shooting left 17 people dead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Scott from his post, after being a BSO sheriff for six years.

Scott also served as the police chief of North Bay Village. Prior to that, he spent 25 years at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

He held several roles while on the force such as head of the SWAT team and captain of community policing.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.