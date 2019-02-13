7-Eleven robbery caught on camera goes unnoticed by customer in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery at a 7-Eleven was caught on camera in Northwest Miami-Dade but went unnoticed by a store customer standing right next to the armed crook.

The robbery occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the convenience store located at Northwest First Avenue and 167th Street.

Surveillance footage showed the armed man walking into the store. Another customer noticed the bandit coming in and took off running, leaving his shoes behind.

The robber could later be seen at the counter wearing a black bandanna over his face and holding a gun to the cashier.

As the cashier filled the bag with money, another customer waiting at the counter appeared unfazed, reading a newspaper.

Another 7-Eleven employee walked in on the robbery, at first not realizing what was happening as she continued to work.

After putting food in the warmers, she noticed the crime unfolding and put her hands in the air.

Meanwhile, the customer carries on reading the paper.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, the man was able to flee the scene with approximately $100.

No shots were fired during the altercation, and there were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this stickup, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

