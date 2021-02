WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Plumes of smoke and flames billowed from burning cars in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue used foam to put out the flames near a dealership on Meridian Parkway, Friday afternoon.

The flames were out 20 minutes later, and the damage done was clear.

A total of seven cars were charred.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.