660-pound alligator undergoes diagnostic testing at UF College of Veterinary Medicine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — When a massive gator needed some medical assistance, it got a little help from the home of the Gators.

The University of Florida Veterinary Hospital recently saw a notable patient, a 660-pound alligator named Bob.

Bob, a 660-lb. alligator from @StAugGatorFarm, visited our hospital for radiographs to assess his right rear leg for a cause of lameness. Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis. Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!) pic.twitter.com/DHjcfN2FOp — UFVetMed (@UFVetMed) September 4, 2020

According to the hospital, Bob, an alligator from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, needed radiographs to assess his right leg for a cause of lameness.

The hospital said a preliminary evaluation showed that a bone infection may be the cause.

The medical team said they will continue to monitor Bob’s progress.

