65-year-old Kendall Regional Medical Center nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A nurse who worked at Kendall Regional Medical Center has died after she contracted COVID-19.

Sonia Brown, 65, died on July 29, a few days after she was admitted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Her family was not allowed to be by her side.

“Loving, kind, generous, my mom was the best, and she’s irreplaceable,” David Brown said. “Seeing her go through that and not being able to say goodbye…”

Brown was a nurse for 38 years, and for last 20 years or so, she worked at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Family members said she did not work directly with COVID-19 patients, but there were some on her floor. The 65-year-old was set to retire in January.

“Definitely, that’s a possibility that she could have gotten it from work,” Brown said.

Relatives said work is where they wish she had not been. She had underlying health conditions, including diabetes. Family members said when Brown entered the hospital, she told them, “If I survive this, I will not be going back to work.”

Brown is sharing his mother’s story, hoping those most at risk will consider stepping away from work to put their health first.

Ron, Brown’s husband, died in June from an unrelated illness. The couple had been married 38 years.

“I just see it as my dad just called my mom home,” Brown said. “He missed her.”

It’s been months of heartbreak for Brown and his family, and he’s holding off on funeral services as his sister battles COVID-19.

He wants to make sure they’re all there to honor their mother, the woman who dedicated her life to them and to helping others.

“If I could sum her up in one word, it would be caring,” Brown said. “She was such a caring, loving person, like most people in the medical profession. They are very kind, caring people. They wouldn’t do what they do if they didn’t care, and my mom sure as heck cared.”

