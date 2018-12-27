60 new Miami-Dade Schools PD recruits train in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly hired officers for the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department started their training on Miami Beach.

The 60 new recruits trained near Ninth Street and Ocean Drive to become the latest line of defense for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Thursday.

“We’re participating in a team-building, physical fitness exercise to ensure that our officers are not only mentally ready but physically ready for the job at hand,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho trained alongside the new officers and emphasized their importance.

“Safety and security has always been the number one priority of our school board, and now with these resources, these funds, we can absolutely deploy a professional law enforcement entity to every single school,” he said.

The county plans on hiring at least 200 more officers.

