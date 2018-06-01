6-year-old girl nearly drowns in Pompano Beach pool

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach Fire Rescue has responded after a 6-year-old child nearly drowned, Friday.

Crews responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Southwest 10th Drive and Ninth Court, at around 3 p.m.

According to fire rescuers, the child was found unconscious in the apartment complex pool by her 23-year-old sister.

The girl was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the girl is still alive, but her condition is not known.

