HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people have been taken to the hospital after an incident at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 4150 N State Road 7 at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

According to fire rescue, a fire suppression system was being installed in the attic of the property when one of the compression tanks blew and knocked down some drywall.

Officials said 20 patients were treated for minor injuries on-scene and six people were taken to Memorial Hospital.

“There were six people transported, there were 20 people who refused transport, that’s a combination of employees and guests who were here at the time,” said Seminole Tribe spokesperson Gary Bitner. “There were about 100 people between employees and guests here when this happened.”

One of the victims sustained a head injury but it is considered to be not life-threatening.

The building has since been evacuated.

“A big, large explosion, everything everywhere, from the AC… everything everywhere,” said a woman who was inside the casino. “People hurt — everything, an AC bust and a big boom.”

“There was a big explosion in the wall and then something, I don’t know, it got all dark like smoke, getting all the fiber from the walls, I don’t even know what is that,” said another witness.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.