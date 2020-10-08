6 Broward schools not reopening on Friday due to construction

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several Broward County schools will not reopen when students return to class on Friday.

While students were learning virtually as a result of the pandemic, Broward County Public Schools used the opportunity to do construction and complete projects across several campuses.

Officials said the work is taking longer than anticipated, and as a result, several schools have to delay their reopening.

The schools are:

Expected ready by 10/20:

– Royal Palm Elementary

Expected ready by 10/23:

– Eagle Point Elementary

– Gulfstream K-8 Academy

– Walker Elementary

Expected ready by 10/30:

– Oakridge Elementary

– Rickards Middle

Aside from these six schools, officials said the remaining 220 schools will be able to welcome students back on their return dates.

