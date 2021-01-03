6 adults, 2 teens injured in shooting at NW Miami-Dade park

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who, they said, opened fire at a park in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending six adults and two teens to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Little River Park, near Northwest 105th Street and 24th Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, the subjects walked up to a group of people at a basketball court, took out firearms and opened fire without provocation, striking the victims.

Police said the gunmen fled the scene on foot.

“Sunday night, it’s full of people playing,” said Andrea Ferbee who lives nearby. “It’s like a family here.

Speaking with reporters hours later, MDPD detective Angel Rodriguez said the violence must stop.

“This is a senseless, heinous crime. There were adults, children, families, trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park on a Sunday before returning to school on Monday,” he said.

7News cameras captured paramedics loading two of the victims into ambulances.

Officials said six of the victims are listed in critical condition and two are listed in stable condition.

One of the victims listed in critical condition, a 16-year-old, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

According to police, the other victims include a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old, two 21-year-old men, a 23-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old.

“I just know they were young and that they didn’t deserve it,” Ferbee said.

“Without provocation, drew weapons and started shooting into the crowd,” Rodriguez said.

Back at the scene, crime scene investigators were seen labeling shell casings scattered on the ground.

Rodriguez urged those with information about the incident to come forward.

“At this time, it is too early in the investigation to be able to determine a motive or to know what was the drive for these individuals to choose to commit such a brazen act,” he said. “As you all know, we cannot do this alone. We need the community’s assistance to help us help you,” he said.

Police have not provided the victims’ ages or a description of the subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

