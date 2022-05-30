(WSVN) - A fifth grader is facing serious consequences after he allegedly sent a text message threatening a mass shooting at his elementary school in Cape Coral.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 10-year-old, Saturday.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke about mass shootings at schools just a day before the arrest.

“America, wake up! Yet another headline, not surprising. Yet another moment of silence, not surprising. While the theme doesn’t change, the only thing that changes is the incident location.”

The student was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

