MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida ball fit for royalty reigned over downtown Miami, and it was all for a good cause.

The Fifth Annual Bella’s Ball took place at the JW Marriott Marquis on Biscayne Boulevard Way, Saturday night. The event honors and benefits children battling cancer.

Today in Florida anchor Alex de Armas was on hand for the festivities.

The star-studded guest list also including rapper Flo Rida and DJ Laz.

