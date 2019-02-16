HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5K that paid tribute to a beloved coach who was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was held on Hollywood Beach.

Runners laced up their sneakers and headed to Charnow Park on Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Chris Hixon, one of the 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

Hixon’s widow, Debbi Hixon, was moved by the show of support.

“It’s really heartwarming to see that Chris had such an impact on the community, and it’s very special,” she said. “I’m so blessed to have a community that wants to honor him and support our family in the events that we’re trying to do to remember him.”

Proceeds from the run will go to a scholarship made in Hixon’s name which will benefit a student from each of the three schools where the coach served as athletic director.

