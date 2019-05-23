$50K in cash, luxury watches stolen from jeweler’s car outside Miami Beach Hebrew school

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A jeweler is reeling days after a thief preyed on his car while he prayed at temple in Miami Beach, taking with tens of thousands of dollars in cash and luxury watches.

Ziv Tamir said he was returning to his car in the parking lot of Hebrew Academy along Pine Tree Drive and 24th Street on Tuesday evening when he realized something was wrong.

“Notice something weird. I see tons of glass,” he said.

The luxury watch dealer said he had parked in the full lot and had gone in to pray. The problem was that he’d left a bag filled with $10,000 in cash and fancy timepieces inside his vehicle.

“Someone smashed my window,” he said. “[I was] shocked.”

In all, Tamir said, the person responsible for this smash and grab took off with $50,000 in cash and watches.

7News cameras captured the victim as he had his window glass replaced on Thursday.

Tamir said he suspects he was tailed on Tuesday from the DuPont Building in downtown Miami, where he ships and receives watches to buy or sell for Timepiece Buyers, the company he co-owns with his wife.

The jeweler said he often heads to and from work with high-dollar product in his car.

“I pulled in from that entrance over there,” he said as he pointed to the parking lot of the school.

Tamir said he only went in to pray for about 20 minutes when he realized he’d forgotten to take his bag.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the burglary.

Tamir, who is also an ordained rabbi, admitted he dropped the ball and should have known better than to leave $10,000 in cash and ritzy jewels in his front seat.

It might have been a dumb move, but Tamir is hardly a dummy. He said he got a scholarship to the University of Miami Law School and is a card-carrying member of Mensa.

“My momma didn’t raise no fool, but I made a stupid mistake,” he said.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

